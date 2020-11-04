Down payment of the house plus 20 euros per month – Executive Digest

The Portuguese are paying € 20 less per month for the credit to buy the house after the contracts reviewed in the first months of the pandemic deteriorated due to the uncertainty in the markets, which is driving the Correio da Manhã (CM) forward.

The € 150,000 loan deployment this month drops to € 449.18 and benefits from a return to the six-month Euribor declines – a maturity that serves as a reference for most of these loans. This corresponds to a saving of 20 euros per month compared to the last revision of the service according to the Deco / Protest calculations.

The April revised rate for a $ 150,000 credit payable over a 30 year period with a six month fee and a 1% spread (bank margin) was $ 469.34, which is a negative rate of 0.192 corresponds. The trend was reversed and accentuated in June. The six-month rate reached a new low of -0.494% in October.

The three-month rates of Euribor showed negative values ​​in May 2015 (0.010%), followed by the six-month rate (0.015%) in November of this year and finally in February 2016 by the term of 12 months. The prospect is that they will remain on negative ground.