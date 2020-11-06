Downing Street admits errors in predictions Boris Johnson uses to justify another deadlock – Executive Digest

Downing Street admitted this Friday that the predictions of the new coronavirus that Prime Minister Boris Johnson used to justify the new blockade in England are flawed, Mirro.co added.

The alarming graphs presented by scientific advisor Patrick Vallance at the press conference last Saturday, which predicted deaths from Covid-19 could reach 1,400 a day in early December, have been revised and corrected, with numbers lower than advertised.

The informational material, based on the modeling predictions of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group, predicted a maximum range of more than 1,400 deaths per day by December 8 – well above the peak of the first wave of nearly 1,000.

But last Tuesday the graph was split again at a conference, with the top band revised to just over 1,000 deaths per day.

Another graph was presented that predicted hospital admissions would hit nearly 9,000 at their maximum, but that too was changed to just over 6,000 per day. The central projections for daily hospital admissions remained unchanged at just over 4,000 per day and daily deaths remained the same at less than 800.

According to a spokesman for the prime minister, the government accepted and admitted that a mistake had occurred. Regarding the revised graphs, he emphasized, “We accept that the confidence intervals were in error, but corrected them as soon as they were identified. However, there was no flaw in the underlying analysis. “

When asked if this mistake could undermine public confidence, he argues, “There was a mistake in drawing confidence intervals, but the data still shows – and I want to point out that the consensus remains – that we can do without Measures would not break the first wave of hospital admissions and deaths in just a few weeks “.

“I would also like to highlight what Boris Johnson said yesterday about our desire to have the data as clear as possible,” he added.

When asked if Boris Johnson would apologize, the spokesman merely reiterated that the mistake was recognized and the government has committed to clearly presenting the data. And he insisted that Johnson trust the Chief Scientific Advisor.