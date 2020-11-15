Dozens of Ancient Egyptian Sarcophagi Discovered

The necropolis of Saqqara on the Nile is proving to be a real treasure chest for archaeologists: once again treasures of ancient Egypt have been unearthed.

Cairo (dpa) – In the Saqqara necropolis near Cairo, archaeologists have again discovered dozens of well-preserved sarcophagi from ancient Egypt. In total, there are more than 100 coffins that have been closed, Egypt’s minister of antiquities, Chalid al-Anani said Saturday. The find also included about 40 statues.

According to the minister, the coffins date from the late period of ancient Egypt about 2500 years ago and the subsequent Ptolemaic period. Egypt had already announced two spectacular finds in Saqqara this year. At the beginning of October Al-Anani reported the discovery of a total of 59 coffins in excellent condition, also closed for about 2500 years.

According to the minister, archaeologists can hope for further discoveries at the site. “Saqqara has only released about one percent of what is hidden there,” Al-Anani said. “If we continue to work, we can expect that we will find more graves of people and animals.” The excavations are far from finished.

Saqqara is located on the Nile south of Cairo and in the time of the pharaohs it served as a cemetery for the capital of the Empire of Memphis. The tourist attraction is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The pyramids of Saqqara are considered a “great masterpiece of architectural design”, as Unesco writes. There is also the famous 5,000-year-old step pyramid of Pharaoh Djoser.

The coffins will be exhibited in the Great Egyptian Museum, currently under construction on the pyramids of Giza. It will open to visitors next year and, according to the operator, will house the largest archaeological collection in the world.