Dozens of theaters take part in the day of action

The theaters have been closed for weeks. The stages drew attention to their situation with a day of action.

Berlin (dpa) – As a sign of the crown pandemic, dozens of houses took part in a day of action of theaters and orchestras organized on Monday in the Deutsche Bühnenverein. In Dresden, for example, the brass players of the Dresden Philharmonic have played on the tower of the Kreuzkirche.

The ensemble of the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus recorded a visual greeting which was to be projected on the facade of the Schauspielhaus on Monday evening.

The Berlin Grips Theater has released a hit from its long “Line 1” on the Internet. In the video clip, a group of nine sings and plays “Take the subway again” – among the autumn leaves in front of the Hansaplatz stage. Employees of the Hans Otto Theater in Potsdam formed a human chain in front of the house.

The Vorpommersche Landesbühne of Anklam has published on its website a video in which the “Christmas Goose Auguste”, the protagonist of an ongoing Christmas production, takes guests on a virtual tour of the theater.

According to the Bühnenverein, the day of action intends to “send a sign of trust, artistic energy and solidarity to one’s audience in the communities” “in this socially challenging moment”.