Draft Beer Market May Set New Growth Story | The Boston Beer, New Belgium Brewing

Latest research document on ‘Draft Beer’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

United Breweries Group (India),The Molson Coors Brewing Company (United States),Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium),The Boston Beer Company (United States),New Belgium Brewing Company (United States),China Resources Snow Breweries (China),Heineken (Netherlands),Carlsberg (Denmark),Molson Coors Brewing (United States)

What is Draft Beer Market?

Draft beer is also known as draught beer which is served from cask or keg. It is also known as keg beer as it is served from pasteurized keg. It is stored in a low temperature and consumed within three days. Before storing it into the keg, it is cooled from 3 to 8Â°C by a flash or a remote coolers. The change in lifestyle of individuals and increase in per capita income in developing economies. Hence, this is leading to the increasing consumption of beer and is fuelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by End users (Male, Female), Storage (Cask, Keg), Age group (21 to 30 years old, 30 to 40 years old, 40 to 50 years old, 50 years and above), Distribution Channel (Bars, Restaurants, Coffee shops, Clubs, Hotels)

Market Influencing Trends:

Change in Consumer Lifestyle

Growth Drivers

Increasing disposable income is growing the consumption of beer. Since, the beer are expensive the consumers with higher income can consume. Also, the increase in income stimulates the buyers to demand more variety in beer. Hence, these factors are fuelling the market.

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Prices Associated with Draft Beer may hamper the Market Growth

Opportunities

Growing Number of Pubs and Bars and Other Distribution Network

Growing Per Capita Income

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Draft Beer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Draft Beer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Draft Beer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Draft Beer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Draft Beer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Draft Beer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Draft Beer Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Draft Beer Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

