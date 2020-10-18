Driver Tiago Monteiro finished second in the Hungarian WTCR race – Modalidades

Portuguese driver Tiago Monteiro (Honda) scored 30 points in the Hungarian triple round of the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) this Sunday when he finished the races in 14th, 10th and 2nd place.

The Porto rider, who qualified in third place but would be dropped off the grid due to a penalty for changing the engine of the Honda Civic, finished the first race in 14th place.

In the second race of the day, Monteiro finished 10th and was on the podium in the last race of the day. He finished 478 milliseconds from the winner, Argentinian Esteban Guerrieri (Honda).

With these results, the Portuguese reached 13th place in the championship with 61 points when four of the six predicted rounds were played.

The French Yann Ehrlacher (Lynk & Co) remains leader of the table with 169 points.