Driver without a license flees for 7 kilometers to PSP and against – Portugal

Without a license, the 35-year-old man ignored orders to stop the PSP agents who were carrying out an inspection operation at the AEP roundabout in Porto on the night of April 28 this year. He escaped at high speed and drove dangerously five kilometers through the VCI. Then he went downtown and headed towards the Faria Guimarães tunnel. He walked two kilometers in the opposite direction until he hit a city police car – which he destroyed and the cost of which was more than 10,000 euros.

But even after the collision, the accused did not surrender. He got out of the car and fled on foot about 50 meters before being stopped by PSP agents. The man on remand was charged with dangerous driving, skilled harm and driving without legal permission. He will soon be tried in the court of S. João Novo in Porto.

The file states that the agents who were in the City Police’s vehicle simply had not sustained any injuries as, realizing the excessive speed at which the defendant was traveling, decided to get out of the car. The public prosecutor’s office further explains that the man at the VCI carried out several overtaking maneuvers without triggering the light signals of a maneuver change. Several cars had to make sudden detours in the tunnel to avoid a head-on collision.

When first questioned, the defendant was under house arrest but did not comply with the coercive measure as he was caught stealing.