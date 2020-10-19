Drug Addiction Treatment Market May Expand Rapidly Post 2020 | Pfizer, Novartis International AG, Cipla

According to the Drug report of 2016, Drug addiction is widespread globally with around 247 million drug users. Moreover, from 1999 to 2015, there are approximately 183,000 people have died in the United States reportedly due to drug overdose or related substances such as opioids. Drug addiction is a complex neurobiological disease that demands an integrated treatment of the mind, body, and spirit. It is considered as a brain disease because drugs change the brain they change its structure and how it works. Without treatment, these brain changes can last long. Further increasing number of youngsters getting affectionate with an urge to experience these drug addiction and growing healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the market growth.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Drug Addiction Treatment Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Indivior (United Kingdom),Pfizer, Inc. (United States),Alkermes (Ireland),Novartis International AG (Switzerland),Mylan N.V. (United States),Cipla (India),Glenmark (India),British American Tobacco plc (United Kingdom)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Methadone, Buprenorphine, Naltrexone, Bupropion, Varenicline, Others), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Addiction Type (Opioid Addiction, Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction, Alcohol Dependence), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Treatment Centers (Outpatient Treatment Centers, Residential Treatment Centers, Inpatient Treatment Centers)

Market Influencing Trends:

Launch and Approval of Novel Drug for the Treatment

Increasing Number of Death cases due to Drug Abuse

Encouragement by the Government As Well As Rehabilitation Centers to Control Drug Addiction

Challenges that Market May Face:

Stringent Government Policies Related to Drugs under Pipeline for Addiction Treatment.

Growth Drivers

Rising Awareness among People about the Adverse Effects of Drug Addiction through Social Media

Increasing Number of Rehabilitation center in Developed and under Developed Countries

The Surge in the Number of Youngsters Getting Addicted to Alcohol, Tobacco, etc.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

