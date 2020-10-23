Drug of abuse testing Market Size Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

An analysis of Drug of abuse testing market has been provided in the latest report available at MarketStudyReport.com, that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.

Drug of abuse testing market is expected to exceed USD 4.8 billion by 2025. The rising incidence of drug abuse across the globe will drive the drug of abuse testing market over the analysis timeframe.

Some of the notable industry players operating in the drug of abuse testing market are Lab Corps of America Holdings, Drgerwerk, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories (Alere), Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Randox Testing Services, United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and Siemens.

The business players have undertaken inorganic strategies such as collaborations and joint venture to strengthen market position.

For instance, In August 2019, MedTest Dx, launched a novel product line of Clinitox Calibrators at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC). This strategy improved the product portfolio of the firm, thereby maximizing the company?s profitability.

Some major findings of the drug of abuse testing market report include:

Favorable regulatory scenario in developed economies for drug of abuse tests will foster the business growth

Increasing usage of drug of abuse testing devices in law enforcement agencies to accurately detect drug consumption offers several growth opportunities

Emerging technology for drug abuse treatment is anticipated to favor market progress during the analysis period

Growing number of clinical laboratories in developing economies that effectively manages patient health further augments the industry demand

Technology has become an efficient tool for spreading awareness, education and offering support. Technology has changed everything in modern society including drug abuse treatment, that is anticipated to favor market progress during the analysis period. Presently, several substance abuse apps offer individuals an opportunity to maintain their health condition.

Additionally, drug treatment tech is a self-reporting assessment that improves overall patient wellbeing and helps to identify the extent of drug problems. Different apps such as reset, nomo and WEConnect, thereby, prove beneficial for the drug of abuse testing market growth. For instance, reset is the first app approved by the FDA to treat substance abuse and is accessible through the prescription of a clinician for better patient care.

Rapid testing devices segment was valued around USD 1.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness significant growth trend during the analysis period. Rapid testing devices provide on-site screening for saliva alcohol, drugs of abuse and urine specimen, thereby permitting instant health results.

These devices provide accurate results in reduced time and are widely preferred over traditional devices as they are easy-to-use. Hence, above-mentioned aspects accelerate the overall segmental growth.

Saliva segment is anticipated to witness around 6.0% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Oral fluid or saliva testing is appropriate for the presumptive detection of substance that is widely used in addiction treatment settings.

Drugs appear in oral fluid through passive diffusion from the bloodstream to salivary glands, thus delivering more accurate and specific results. Furthermore, drugs that are usually screened in a saliva testing includes cocaine, heroin, opiates, amphetamines and methamphetamine that will boost the segmental demand.

Law enforcement agencies segment was valued over USD 700 million in 2018 and is predicated to witness considerable growth trend during forthcoming years. Increasing need for analysers and rapid testing devices in law enforcement agencies boosts the drug of abuse testing market expansion.

Law enforcement is a routinized procedure in various departments that delivers precise health status. Additionally, workplace drug testing is a common practice in several private and public sector organizations in the U.S. that should foster the segmental growth.

U.K drug of abuse testing market accounted for around 4.5% CAGR owing to the presence of technologically advanced devices in the country. Laboratory standards are extremely high that further comply with U.K guidelines for legally defensible workplace drug testing.

Thus, the presence of strict guidelines for drug abuse testing fosters business growth. Moreover, government sources such as guidance’s and regulations deliver necessary information on drug substances that fosters public health in the U.K.

