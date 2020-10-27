Drug of Abuse Testing Market Study By Evolving Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global drug of abuse testing market share is touted to soar high during the span of seven years form 2019-2025 perhaps owing to the growth in the drug abuse incidences globally every year. It is prudent to mention that over 24.6 million Americans under the age of 12 to 16 in 2013 were accused of being under severe drug abuse. This calls for an urgent need of devising novel innovations in the drug abuse testing space which requires high governance of legislative reforms. Suitable initiatives by umpteen state governments would provide an impetus to the transforming drug of abuse testing industry trends in the upcoming years.

Speaking in terms of geographical outlook, Asia Pacific, chiefly driven by Australia, would boost the overall drug of abuse testing market during the span of seven years. This regional growth is ascribed to the growing availability of drug testing technology across the country. Furthermore, an upscale in the drug-related problems across the nation would also impel the growth statistics of the market. Estimates claim that Australia is set to witness a growth rate of 6.2 per cent through the stipulated time period.

The global drug of abuse testing market share is likely to increase on account of the popularity of two major product types – analyzers and rapid testing devices. Estimates claim that the market is predominantly characterized by the rapid testing devices sector fundamentally due to its characteristic of providing on-site screening for urine specimen cogency, drugs of abuse, and saliva alcohol, allowing the various end use industries to command an immediate action on the results.

The rapid testing devices find high scale us across the world over the analyzers perhaps due to its ability to generate rapid results and easy operability. Apparently, these devices use immunoassay and other technologies on the chromatographic testing strips to yield a result. Of late, the rapid testing devices are available in both single and multi-assay configurations and distinguished formats. Also, an upsurge in the demands of these devices across the home care settings would possibly garner hefty proceeds by the end of 2015.

In a bid to challenge the adverse effects of surging drug consumption across the emerging nations, various drug of abuse testing market giants are working to create awareness among the global populace through umpteen initiatives and novel innovations. Prominent players such as Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others are raising their alarming concerns on the effects of drug abuse and vitality of drug screening.

