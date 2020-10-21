Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

Selbyville, Delaware. Market Study Report LLC: The Report 2020-2027 Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Report explores the essential factors of the Drug Screening Laboratory Services market considering such as industry situations, market demands, market players adopted business strategies and their growth scenario. The Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services market has been separated by this report based on the key players profiles, Type, Application and Regions

Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market is valued approximately at USD 6.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Drug screening tests are usually used to detect biological samples, such as blood, hair, & urine, to examine substance obsession or its metabolites in the patient’s body. In general, drug screening tests are used to assess a person’s addiction to drugs at a specific point in time.

These tests are performed at hospitals, on trained athletes, at place of employment, school, and post-accident. Drug screening is a rapid & painless analysis and is considered as a vital part of enduring treatment and diagnosis.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Sterling Healthcare Opco LLC,

Cordant Health Solutions

ACM Global Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories

Millennium Health LLC

Mayo Foundation

The drug screening device further improve the execution of evolving technologies that provide precise and reliable results for individuals These screening tests are increasingly used by employers to maintain a clean, safe, and healthy personnel, which aids to increase productivity and an appropriate work environment

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Workplace Drug Testing

Clinical Toxicology

By Sample Type:

Urine Sample

Oral Fluid Sample

Hair Sample

Others

By End-User:

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Drug Screening Laboratory Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Drug Screening Laboratory Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drug Screening Laboratory Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drug Screening Laboratory Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Drug Screening Laboratory Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Insights Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Size and Forecast by Type Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Size and Forecast, by Component Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Size and Forecast, by Environment Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market Size and Forecast, by Region

