Drug trafficker arrested in Venezuela wanted by France and Interpol – World

The Venezuelan authorities announced on Friday that they had arrested Eustácio Cirilo Córdova, a drug trafficker who had appointed him leader of the Los Maureles cartel, wanted by France and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

The arrest was announced by Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab during a press conference in Caracas, stating that Interpol’s high alert was warranted “for repeated crimes in France”.

Prosecutors said the authorities had also arrested the wife of drug trafficker Carmen Rosa Gamboa and that police blackmailed “both the worst Colombian or Mexican drug cartels” [venezuelana], but enjoyed the protection of “some public security agents.