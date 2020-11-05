Drugs for winter sickness that are missing in pharmacies – Executive Digest

In October, according to Correio da Manhã (CM), pharmacies reported a shortage of drugs to treat “winter diseases” such as pneumonia, flu and constipation.

Infarmed data provided to the CM shows that Portuguese pharmacies lacked most of the vaccines (Prevenar 13 and Pneumovax 23) against pneumococci – the bacterium responsible for most pneumonia and meningitis in adults.

“The demand for these vaccines and those that prevent the flu has skyrocketed because of the Covid-19, but we have to see that they run out every year as winter approaches. I think pharmacies or even Infarmed should take care of this situation, ”the President of the Portuguese Association for General and Family Medicine, Rui Nogueira, told the CM.

These vaccines are not part of the National Vaccination Program, but are recommended for the elderly. “They are very important vaccines and the population to which they are entitled for free is very small. It is a situation that needs to be reconsidered, ”adds Rui Nogueira.

The list of treatments that were missing the most also includes a spray to treat nasal congestion caused by colds, flu, sinusitis, and rhinitis.

There was also a lack of anxiolytics for anxiety and antipsychotics for psychiatric illnesses.