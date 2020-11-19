Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market 2020-2026 Scope And Price Analysis || Global Players – Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Horus Pharma, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., VISUfarma

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Dry eye syndrome is a condition which has an increasing prevalence along with the increasing ages. It is around 50.0% more common in the women as compared to men. Dry eye if left untreated can lead to ulcers, pain, scars on the cornea or some loss of the vision. However, the permanent loss of vision due to dry eye is uncommon.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

Some of the major players operating in this Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market are Mitotech, SA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALLERGAN, Novaliq GmbH, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Horus Pharma, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., VISUfarma, Akorn, Incorporated, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alcon Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Similasan and others.

Dry eye syndrome can be associated with:

Any disease process which helps in altering the components of the tears Cosmetic surgery, if eye-lids are opened widely Inflammation of surface of the eyes, the conjunctiva or the lacrimal gland Growth in the surface of the eyes, as in thyroid diseases when the eyes protrude forward

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, disease type, treatment type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into emulsions, lubricant eye drops/solutions, eye ointments, nutrition supplements, autologous serum eye drops and others.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome and aqueous dry eye syndrome

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into tear stimulators, lubricating agents, anti-inflammatory drugs, artificial tears, antibiotic drugs and others

On the basis end user, the market is segmented into of home healthcare, hospitals, clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into of hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.



Recent Developments

In June 2019, Novartis completed the acquisition of Xiidra from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. This strategy would help the company to boost their ophthalmic portfolio in the market.

In June 2019, Allergan participated at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference which was held in New York on 6th June. This would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In December 2018, Alcon Inc. acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc. (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is that it will help Alcon to expand its product portfolio in ocular health products and thus expanded its patient base by providing treatment for dry eye syndrome.

Research Methodology: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Surgeons, Researchers, Medical and Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

