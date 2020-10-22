DTC Genetic Testing Market 2020 Current Trends, Growth Prospects, Applications & Geographical Analysis till 2026

Global DTC genetic testing market is poised to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, on account of the accelerating demand for the genetic tests due to increasing awareness among the people regarding diagnosis of genetic disorders and urge to prevent the occurrence of the same. Reportedly, there has been a significant rise in prevalence of genetic diseases such as anemia, sickle cell, thalassemia, hemophilia, Tay Sachs disease, Huntington’s disease and cystic fibrosis. As per WHO report, over 72,000 people in the U.S. alone are affected by sickle cell anemia every year.

Ongoing technological advancements and increasing disposable income will propel direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market growth. People are becoming cognizant about the availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing solutions. These solutions offer easy sample collection & transport and technologically upgraded tests in lesser time, which will push the growth of DTC genetic testing market size.

On the basis of technology, DTC genetic testing market is divided into targeted analysis, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips, and whole genome sequencing (WGS). Among these, whole genome sequencing is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 12% over 2020-2028. This technology is used in genetic tests delivered by various firms and provides a summary of most of the variations present in a person’s genome.

Based on the distribution channel, the DTC genetic testing market is segmented into over the counter and online platforms. In 2019, online segment accounted for almost 75% share in the total DTC genetic testing industry revenue. The growth can be attributed to the escalating use of the internet and ease of online marketing. Such factors are projected to reflect favorably on the growth of direct-to-consumer genetic testing industry size.

North America DTC genetic testing market is projected to register around 14% growth over the forecast period on account of supportive government norms enforced by regulatory authorities such as FDA, which is responsible for availability of high-quality DTC genetic tests. Further, shifting consumer preference towards personalized medicines in the U.S. and Canada will also significantly contribute to regional growth.

Major industry players in DTC genetic testing market are Helix, 23andMe, Ancestry, Full Genomes, Family Tree DNA, Color, Karmagenes, Living DNA, MapMyGenome, Identigene, EasyDNA, Karmagenes, MyHeritage, Pathway Genomics and Genesis.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. DTC Genetic Testing Market, By Test Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Carrier testing

4.2.1. Carrier testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Carrier testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (000’ Units)

4.3. Predictive testing

4.3.1. Predictive testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Predictive testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (000’ Units)

4.4. Ancestry & relationship testing

4.4.1. Ancestry & relationship testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Ancestry & relationship testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (000’ Units)

4.5. Nutrigenomics testing

4.5.1. Nutrigenomics testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Nutrigenomics testing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (000’ Units)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Others market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Others market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (000’ Units)

Chapter 5. Direct-to-Consumer DTC) Genetic Testing Market, By Technology

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Targeted analysis

5.2.1. Targeted analysis market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips

5.3.1. Single nucleotide polymorphism chips market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Whole genome sequencing (WGS)

5.4.1. Whole genome sequencing market, by region, 2015 – 2028 (USD Million)

