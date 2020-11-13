Dual Clutch Transmission Market outlook with industry review and forecasts

Dual clutch transmissions (DCT) market is estimated to record significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe. DCT are a hybrid between automatic and manual transmissions. They are more closely related to manual transmission, but, use two clutches in order to synchronize the gear change.

A dual clutch transmission works generally by using both clutches instead of using one. Both are controlled by a computer, so that there is no requirement for a clutch pedal. The DCT operates through several in-built computers. These computers reduce the need for the driver to manually change gears and thereby the whole process is automated. Due to this, a DCT could be looked upon as being similar to an automatic transmission, thereby making it best for performance driving.

DCT also eradicate the occurrence of shift shock, which is generally common with manual transmission vehicles. One of the main advantages of DCT, and what most of the drivers praise, is the ability to be able to choose whether they would like to control the shifts themselves or whether they want to let the computer perform the shifts.

The main objective behind a DCT is to decrease the gap that occurs between gear shifts to the lowest, with the benefits being better fuel economy and enhanced performance. By decreasing the time spent off the power during gear changes in general, better fuel economy can be achieved as it does not let the engine power to go to waste.

Also, the lesser the time spent off of the power while changing gear in acceleration, the faster the vehicle could accelerate. This improved acceleration makes it a common choice for high-performance cars. The superior power as well as speed provided by DCT are now becoming a popular choice in new makes and models of car as well.

Moreover, changing of gear on DCTs could now be evaluated in the milliseconds, which is way faster than any driver would be capable of, thereby retaining the advantages a manual transmission over an automatic.

DCT gives improved efficiency of both acceleration and fuel. Features like flexibility, option for fuel saving, efficiency and improved power has led to the growth of dual-clutch transmissions market.

The dual-clutch transmissions market has been segmented into clutches, vehicle, transmission, distribution channel, and region.

With respect to the vehicle spectrum, the market has been divided into passenger cars, sport cars, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the commercial vehicle segment held a market share of 0.41% in 2018 and is projected to hold CAGR of around 2.5% throughout the forecast period.

It is anticipated that the drivers of Mitsubishi Fuso box trucks would soon be able to use the dual-transmissions technology, thereby further increasing the application scope of DCT in commercial vehicles. Further research is being conducted in the field of automobiles for the development of highly functional dual-clutch transmissions for commercial vehicles.

From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America dual-clutch transmission market is driven by the increasing imports in the region. In terms of revenue, the Latin America market held a share of over 4% and shall foresee a CAGR of over 4.5% in coming years.

The Middle East DCT market size is projected to witness an impressive CAGR of over 4.1% over the projected timeframe, creating immense opportunities of revenue growth throughout the region.

