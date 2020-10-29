Dual Clutch Transmission Market report for 2019 – 2026 – companies, applications, products and more

North America dual clutch transmissions market slated to amass substantial gains over 2019-2026

Increasing regulations pertaining to fuel efficiency favoring the installation of efficient transmissions and drivetrains in automotive is likely to drive global dual clutch transmissions market outlook. Growing focus on improving vehicle dynamics will also offer major growth opportunities to the industry landscape.

Consumer inclination towards automated technologies in vehicle transmissions is increasing gradually. In a bid to fulfill such demands and enhance comfort & driving experience, manufacturers are incorporating advanced drivetrains, including hybrid vehicles embedded with dual clutch transmissions in vehicles.

Rising consumer preference for automated gear shifting mechanism will lead to business growth. Incorporation of DCT helps in optimal utilization of engine power and improved transmission efficiency, which may further drive product demand over the coming years. Dual clutch transmissions market size is touted to cross the USD 50 billion mark by 2026.

The wet clutch segment is expected to witness major growth owing to increasing installation of dual clutch transmissions for rapid gear shifts. Wet clutch assists in increased acceleration and enhancement of the overall performance of the vehicle. Additionally, superior ability of the product to sustain thermal resistance in harsh terrains and at high speeds may fuel product demand. Increased focus of OEMs to offer advanced features in vehicles will foster DCT industry share.

Vehicle-wise, the sports car segment may garner considerable gains in the coming years owing to the ongoing technological progressions in DCTs. Key manufacturers across the automotive industry are rolling out new vehicles to cater to the mounting customer demand for sports cars. For instance, in 2019, Chevrolet, a division of General Motors Company introduced a mid-engine sports car, 2020 Corvette Convertible with 8 speed DCT. Growing popularity of drag and racing competitions may also stimulate product demand.

Internal combustion engines will hold a major chunk in the industry share due to the enactment of regulatory standards pertaining to reduction of emission levels in internal combustion engines. As per the European Union estimates (2016), road transport contributed over 21% of Europe’s total emissions of carbon dioxide. To bring down the percentage, in 2017, EU legislation proposed plans to implement RDE (real driving emissions) with increased reliability in emission tests, which has fueled the product demand ever since.

Speaking in terms of distribution channel contribution, OEMs lead dual clutch transmissions industry due to surge in implementation of DCTs by OEMs in the vehicles for enhancing comfort and driving experience. For instance, automotive company Hyundai launched Venue in 2019. The newly launched vehicle is a subcompact SUV equipped with sports dual clutch transmissions. Growing focus of industry participants on developing advanced products and providing cost-effective solutions may change business landscape in the forthcoming years.

North America DCT industry is forecast to showcase an impressive growth rate owing to strict regulations regarding vehicular emissions across the region. Regulatory organizations, including the U.S. EPA and Environment Canada enact multiple programs & amendments on vehicles to retain fuel economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This has prompted OEMs to utilize DCTs in all the new vehicles, which will propel industry size over the forecast period.

Key industry players operating in global DCT market include Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Eaton, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, and BorgWarner Inc., among others.