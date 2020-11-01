Dubai Police forbid “criminal act” in death of Isabel dos Santos’ husband – Portugal

Dubai police said Sunday they did not suspect a “crime” in the death of Congolese businessman Sindika Dokolo, husband of Isabel dos Santos, businesswoman and daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos.

Sindika Dokolo died on Friday in a diving accident in Dubai.

“We suspect no crime in the death of the 48-year-old businessman Sindika Dokolo, who drowned while snorkeling in the north of the island of Deira,” said a statement by the emirate police.

On October 29, the authorities received “an emergency call” and the rescue workers were “dispatched immediately,” said Lieutenant General Khaled Ibrahim al-Mansuri, deputy investigating officer.

Sindika Dokolo practiced a form of diving known locally as “al-hivari” that does not use breathing apparatus and is based on the exclusive use of the air in the lungs.

The testimony of friends of the businessman and the medical and legal report indicated that “there is no suspicion of a crime in this death,” said the general.

Sindika Dokolo was born in 1972 in the former Zaire of what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as the son of the banker Augustin Dokolo Sanu and his second wife, the Danish Hanne Taabbel.

Sindika Dokolo, a critic of President Joseph Kabilas for almost 20 years in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, spent about five years in exile because of the lawsuits brought against him in Kinshasa and returned to the country in May 2019, months after the presidential victory of his opponent Félix Tshisekedi December 2018.

Sindika Dokolo has been married to Isabel dos Santos since 2002, with whom she had four children.

The couple, suspected of harming the Angolan state, were targeted in December 2019 for seizure of assets and interests in businesses as determined by the Luanda Provincial Court.

Sindika Dokolo and Isabel dos Santos deny the charges.