Due to the Covid-19 society, the Azores are extending the disaster situation on five islands until November 6th

The Azores government decided to extend the public disaster situation in Santa Maria, São Miguel, Terceira, Pico and Faial until midnight on November 6 (to maintain air links to the outside world) in order to keep the remaining four islands on alert hold.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms this Friday, the executive justified the measure with “the epidemiological situation at national and international level”.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the government council on Thursday via video conference.

It was therefore decided to “extend the declaration of the public calamity on the islands of Santa Maria, São Miguel, Terceira, Pico and Faial until midnight on November 6th”.

The executive also decided to “extend the declaration of the alarm situation on the islands of Graciosa, São Jorge, Flores and Corvo until midnight on November 6th”.

According to Thursday’s tally, the Azores currently have 69 active positive cases, including 46 in São Miguel, 11 in Terceira, one in Graciosa, four in Pico, four in Faial, two in Santa Maria and one on the island of Flowers.

The regional government also decided to establish, for the entire Azores archipelago, maintaining the suspension of all missions of regional administration workers, including public institutes and public companies, outside the region until midnight on November 6th.

“All trips to the archipelago from outside entities requested by the regional administration, including public institutes and public corporations, will also be suspended, unless strictly necessary, provided that they have been approved by the regional health authority.”

It is recommended that other public and private entities in the archipelago follow “the same procedure for moving their workers abroad” from the Azores.

The measures “can be reversed or lifted at any time, taking into account the development of the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region,” emphasizes the regional government, which reaffirms the need to “respect the guidelines for the use of a mask” physical distance and Breath label “.