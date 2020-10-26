Duo Kane and Son solve difficult game for Tottenham de Mourinho – Sports

Strikers Harry Kane and Son gave Tottenham a tangential 1-0 win at Burnley this Monday in the final game of the sixth round of the English Football League, a result that allows Londoners to get closer to the top spots.

The team, coached by Portuguese José Mourinho, were on their way to adding the second straight draw in the competition, but the anxious pair again seemed to guarantee the three points that leave the spurs isolated in fifth place, two of that of rivals shared leadership Everton and Liverpool.

The only goal on Turf Moor came in the 76th minute when newcomer Erik Lamela headed a corner kick for Kane to watch Son from on goal without Nick Pope having a chance to defend.

Before the Londoners took an advantage, however, the English striker showed up against the goal, avoiding Central Tarkovsky goal over the goal line, which was the best chance for the reds who haven’t won the Premier League and finished 18th with just one point.

José Mourinho dropped compatriot Gedson Fernandes to extend the first few minutes of the competition, but Welsh defender Joe Rodon, who signed Swansea, made his debut in the final days of the summer market.

Previously, Brighton and West Bromwich in the south of England had scored a goal and stayed in 16th and 17th place with five and three points respectively with the “Baggies” over the “waterline”. ‘remain without a win and the hosts only triumphed in the opening round.

Today Brighton gained an advantage thanks to the misfortune of midfielder Jake Livermore (40), who got the ball into his own goal after an attempt by teammate Ivanovic but Karlan Ahearne-Grant (83). In the final phase of the second half, he restored the parity with which the game ended.