Durable Medical Equipment Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026

Durable Medical Equipment Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

A continuous upsurge in the number of surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of several disorders will inflate durable medical equipment market size in the coming years. These devices have numerous associated advantages, which will intensify their adoption globally.

Elderly people are increasingly suffering from several chronic diseases at a considerable pace. Rising requirement of durable medical equipment across the world has encouraged medical device behemoths to effectuate research & development activities, which will generate new opportunities for durable medical equipment industry players.

According to a research report published by GMI, durable medical equipment market size is likely to cross the $275 billion mark by 2026.

The product segment includes monitoring and therapeutic devices, breast pumps, medical furniture, personal mobility devices, incontinent pads, bathroom safety devices, catheters, consumables and accessories. Among these, the personal mobility devices segment was estimated to be worth over $18 billion back in 2019 and is further expected to register lucrative growth during the forecast time period.

These devices are further segmented into walkers, wheelchair & scooter, crutches & canes, and others. Rising patient population suffering from some kind of disability that impedes movement is expected to further lead to a rise in demand for scooters and wheelchairs. Meanwhile, a steadily growing disability demographic owing to accidental injuries is also expected to boost overall segmental demand.

With respect to payer, the market is divided into public, private, and out-of-pocket. Among these, the public segment is anticipated to witness nearly 5% CAGR over the estimated time frame. Medicare covers the use of durable medical equipment which serves a medical purpose and is suitable for repeated use.

Additionally, it also provides different plans with numerous benefits on durable medical equipment for efficiently managing patient health. Citing an example, the Spanish National Health System gives universal health care for free, which will lead to rise in the public payer segment demand.

Based on end-use segment, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, and others. Among these, the ambulatory surgical centers accounted for approximately 17% revenue share back in 2019. The availability of secured healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of patients in need of critical care through ambulatory surgical centers are likely to favor segmental progress.

Ambulatory surgical centers are capable of offering several advantages as compared to hospitals and diagnostic centers. Advantages like low risk of acquiring hospital acquired infection, shorter stays in hospital, and use of well-equipped devices are anticipated to further improve the market growth.

Europe market registered over $38 billion back in 2019. With the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the European region, durable medical equipment industry is set to witness appreciative growth. Development of healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income resulting in treatment affordability might further favor the regional market growth.

The competitive landscape of the durable medical equipment industry includes companies like GF Health Products, Medline Industries, Intco Medical, Cardinal Health, Getinge, Sunrise Medical, Hill-Rom Services, Stryker, Invacare, and Compass Health Brands among others.

These industry players have implemented numerous growth strategies in order to sustain market competition. Citing an example, Sunrise Medical, acquired a leading Australian designer and manufacturer of power wheelchairs, Magic Mobility, back in August 2018. This strategy provided customers opportunities to avail the benefits offered by power wheelchairs and also improves the product range of the firm.

