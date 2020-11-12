Durable Medical Equipment Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 Global Durable Medical Equipment report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Durable medical equipment such as oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, and crutches or blood testing strips for diabetes patients are ordered by a health care provider for everyday or long-term use. Escalating product demand owing to therapeutic benefits for patients on a day-to-day basis is the primary growth driver of global durable medical equipment market. Medical device supply companies deploy staff to hospitals and the patient’s home to deliver product and guide about the usage & operation, which is rendering a positive impact on the industry.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2569934/?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

Based on product type, catheters segment was worth USD 40 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to show considerable growth during the forecast period. Catheters find their application in draining pus or fluid that is collected in cavities. They also reduce the treatment time.

With respect to the payer spectrum, out-of-pocket payer segment registered around 5.5% CAGR over the recent past. These expenses are cost that individuals pay out of their own cash reserves. Growing consumer preference for out-of-pocket payment as it could potentially help the individual save a considerable amount of debt is stimulating the segment growth.

Speaking of the end-use spectrum, durable medical equipment market share from home healthcare segment attained a valuation of USD 60 billion in 2019 and is projected to see modest growth in the forthcoming years. The integration of high-tech monitoring technologies and features that facilitates patients to access trained professionals as well as resources for swift healing are driving the sales of home based durable medical equipment.

Major players operating in global durable medical equipment market are Compass Health Brands, Cardinal Health, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Stryker, Sunrise Medical, and Medline Industries, Inc.

Questions & Answers: Global Durable Medical Equipment Market

Q1: What is primary growth indicator of global durable medical equipment market?

A: Escalating product demand owing to therapeutic benefits for patients on a day-to-day basis is the primary growth driver of global durable medical equipment market.

Q2: Why is home healthcare sector witnessing a rising demand for durable medical equipment?

A: The integration of high-tech monitoring technologies and features that allow patients to access trained professionals as well as resources for swift healing are driving the sales of durable medical equipment across the home healthcare sector.

Q3: Which are the major players in global durable medical equipment market?

A: Major players operating in global durable medical equipment market are Compass Health Brands, Cardinal Health, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Stryker, Sunrise Medical, and Medline Industries, Inc.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/durable-medical-equipment-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog