Durable Medical Equipment Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Durable medical equipment market is poised to gain a significant momentum over the forthcoming years on account of accelerating product demand attributing to the therapeutic benefits it offers to the patients on a day-to-day basis. Durable medical equipment majorly comprise of items ordered or prescribed by a physician for medical purposes. These equipment are reusable and are suitable for home usage. They largely include oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, crutches, blood testing strips, etc.

Technological innovations in these devices is likely to provide substantial growth prospects for the industry. For instance, in 2020, Hillrom one of the eminent players in the market launched two new devices for respiratory therapy namely Volara™ System for providing oscillation and lung expansion and Synclara™ Cough System for removal of secretions in patients suffering from heavy cough. The company claims that through these devices they seek to offer personalized treatment, ease of usage, therapy optimization along with specialized training to the patients.

The product segment includes monitoring and therapeutic devices, breast pumps, medical furniture, personal mobility devices, incontinent pads, bathroom safety devices, catheters, consumables and accessories. Among these, the personal mobility devices segment was estimated to be worth over $18 billion back in 2019 and is further expected to register lucrative growth during the forecast time period.

These devices are further segmented into walkers, wheelchair & scooter, crutches & canes, and others. Rising patient population suffering from some kind of disability that impedes movement is expected to further lead to a rise in demand for scooters and wheelchairs. Meanwhile, a steadily growing disability demographic owing to accidental injuries is also expected to boost overall segmental demand.

Based on end-use segment, the durable medical equipment market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, and others. Among these, the ambulatory surgical centers accounted for approximately 17% revenue share back in 2019. The availability of secured healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of patients in need of critical care through ambulatory surgical centers are likely to favor segmental progress.

The competitive landscape of the durable medical equipment market includes companies like GF Health Products, Medline Industries, Intco Medical, Cardinal Health, Getinge, Sunrise Medical, Hill-Rom Services, Stryker, Invacare, and Compass Health Brands among others.

These industry players have implemented numerous growth strategies in order to sustain durable medical equipment market competition. Citing an example, Sunrise Medical, acquired a leading Australian designer and manufacturer of power wheelchairs, Magic Mobility, back in August 2018. This strategy provided customers opportunities to avail the benefits offered by power wheelchairs and also improves the product range of the firm.

