E-Commerce Payment Market Progressing at CAGR of 13% by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, the report is a comprehensive exploration of Global E-Commerce Payment Market offering growth rates, size of the industry, competitive landscape information, factors to the contributing growth of the Global E-Commerce Payment Market and more.

Global E-Commerce Payment Market is valued at approximately USD 31 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2020-2027. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-Commerce Payment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

An e-commerce payment is a system that facilitates the approval of electronic payment for a certain transaction through online medium. The use of e-commerce payment systems has become widely popular due to the extensive use of internet-based banking and shopping among people. Credit cards persist the most frequent form of payment for any e-commerce transactions. There are several companies which are specialized in making a financial transaction over internet platforms, such as Stripe for credit card transactions, Smartpay for explicit online bank payments, and PayPal for alternate payment methods at the sales counter. Many of the mediators allow the consumers to make an account instantly, and to relocate funds between their online accounts and customary bank accounts, most commonly through automated clearing house (ACH) transactions. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate the market growth around the world.

Major points of this study:

Investigation and analysis of the Global E-Commerce Payment Market according to key regions / countries, product type and application, historical data and forecast to 2027.

Understand the structure of the Global E-Commerce Payment Market by identifying the different subsegments.

Focuses on key players worldwide to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, competitive landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans over the next few years.

Analysis of the market about individual growth trends, prospects and their contribution to the overall market.

Exchange of information on the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Projecting the size of Global E-Commerce Payment Market’s sub-markets in relation to key regions (together with their respective key countries).

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

Detailed segmentation of the Global E-Commerce Payment Market:

By Type:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Digital Payment/ E-Wallet

Net Banking

Gift Cards

Others

By Application:

Fashion

Electronics & Media

Food & Personal Care

Furniture and Appliances

Service Industry

Others

Leading Players studied in this report:

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Payments, Inc.

CCBill, LLC

WePay Inc.

Alipay

Visa, Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated

Stripe Inc.

American Express Company

UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

Main Reasons to Purchase this Global E-Commerce Payment Market report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Global E-Commerce Payment Market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Table of Contents

Global E-Commerce Payment Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1 Global E-Commerce Payment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global E-Commerce Payment Market Forecast

