E-goi and Ifthenpay are offering a free webinar explaining how to get 100% of online orders paid through ATM Reference – Executive Digest

Next week on November 3rd, E-goi, Ifthenpay and Weboost will show how it is possible to use business in the world of e-commerce. The training lasts an hour.

“From the moment we implemented the solution developed by E-goi, we have achieved 100% of the orders paid by Ifthenpay via ATM reference, when we previously managed less than half. With the cost of SMS remaining, the return on investment has been brutal, ”said Diogo Sampaio of Weboost.

Miguel Azevedo, Head of Integration and Technical Partnerships at E-goi, said it is “very gratifying to enable these results, especially in this context of a pandemic where more than ever companies are selling online”.

Filipe Moura, CEO of Ifthenpay, adds that it is such success stories that help companies continue to believe in the possibility of growth and success, “even those with no experience of selling online”.

Although the initiative is free, registration on the website is required to access the content.