Eagles of Jesus take it to their seventh straight win by defeating Standard Sports

Seven months later, the fans (4875) in Luz celebrated Benfica’s seventh win in a row in the 2020/21 season. Pizzi was the figure in the slight triumph against Standard Liège for the Europa League. Diogo Gonçalves was the eleven surprise that showed the fashion forward. Darwin started for the seventh time in a row, but this time he neither watched nor scored. Benfica was always better: more possession, more shots, more attacks. It was only matched on goals in the first half by the fragile Standard Liège: zero. With new teams, Benfica explored these areas well and that was where the threat to the foreign goal arose. But in the middle of the first half, Jorge Jesus’ team began to play more in the central corridor, which was heavily populated by the Belgians. Combinations and quick rallies almost never worked and there were few options. Benfica, only scared in midfield. Everton lit goalkeeper Bodart in the 16th minute, and Pizzi shot over the top with a hangover. Rafa’s entry gave Benfica more objectivity. The Eagles also took advantage of the physical wear and tear of the Belgians and scored the 2-0 in two penalties, first from Pizzi and then from Waldschmidt, who asked the captain to hit the shot of the second goal. Pizzi would get the bottom line in a shot deflected in an opposite save. A calm and sure win for Benfica who will face the Scotsmen of Rangers who have the same six points in Group D.

Pizzi, Nuno and Luca shake the benches

o Odysseas – Effective in cutting the balls in the back of the center. Good defense at 59 ‘after the corner.

o Diogo Gonçalves – He was safe to defend but the paint almost smeared at 86 ‘as he escaped displacement.

o Otamendi – Extreme competence in folding Diogo and long balls.

o Vertonghen – Less exuberant than the Defense Axis colleague, but effective.

o Nuno Tavares – He was one of the best players on the field and made several dangerous moves in attack. He was punished in one of the many robberies.

Gabriel – Regularly. He showed displeasure when he was replaced.

o Pizzi – In the moment of truth, I said that. Cold scored the penalty, inspired by the 2nd goal, in an arc from outside the box. Against teams that are far behind, he effectively fulfills position 8.

o Pedrinho – Tactically there has been a lot to develop. He never connected to the game and was sacrificed at halftime.

Everton – He tried shooting from a distance a couple of times.

o Waldschmidt – In the 2nd part it has improved a lot. He won a penalty and scored another with honors.

o Darwin Battler. Dangerous shot at 63 ‘.

Rafa – Stirred the attack. His entry increased Waldschmidt’s mobility.

o Taarabt – Right.

Weigl – the core closed.

o Seferovic – No way to show service.

o Gonçalo Ramos – First minutes of the season to the delight of fans in Luz.

ANALYZE

+ Seixal pages

Nuno Tavares and Diogo Gonçalves were the unprecedented side pairs. The young people from Seixal did the job. Safe to defend and concise in attack, especially Tavares.

– Gabriel is sulking

The Brazilian didn’t show a great performance at Luz and when he was replaced he showed dissatisfaction. Jorge Jesus stood with open arms at the midfielder’s reaction.

Penalty for the goal

The Frenchman has analyzed the two penalties for Benfica well. Not bad when he didn’t signal a maximum penalty for Standard Liège. Diogo Gonçalves should also have been sent off (yellow double).