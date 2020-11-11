Ear-Nose-Throat Devices Market 2020-2025: Top Impacting Factors and Investment Pockets

Ear-nose-throat devices market is expected to record remarkable gains on account of prevalence of disorders associated with nose, throat or ear among adult age-group. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), loss of hearing is the third most common form of health condition after arthritis and heart disorders among the adult population. HLAA states that nearly 25% of Americans have at some point suffered from tinnitus, and these patients are further prone to hearing loss.

Mentioned below are some of the ongoing trends stimulating the demand for Ear-nose-throat devices Market:

Commendable opportunities from Europe –

Increasing number of geriatric population suffering from ENT disorders could accelerate the adoption of ear-nose-throat devices market in Europe. Estimates suggest that the regional market might witness a 7.3% growth within the forecast timeframe. Europe has an increasing prevalence of elderly patients suffering from rhinosinusitis.

As a result, the European government has decided to adopt certain initiatives that help lower the surgical costs of this disease. Additionally, mounting presence of regulatory authorities like the EU commission to overlook the quality of ENT equipment could strengthen regional business outlook in the long run.

Proliferating demand for flexible diagnostic endoscopes –

Flexible diagnostic endoscopes are widely used in a range of micro-invasive methods and are estimated to observe significant demand over the coming years. Earlier in 2018, the segment had bagged a valuation of almost USD 1.1 billion. With the advent of new-age flexible endoscopes, factors like patient’s safety and exposure to microbial infections like chemical germicide have gained more eminence.

Adoption of innovative business strategies –

Prominent industry players like Cochlear Limited, Atos Medical, Rion Co. Ltd, GN Hearing A/S, Sonova, Siemen’s Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Starkey Hearing Technologies, William Demant Holding A/S and Widex A/S are implementing pioneering strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain market presence.

Taking July 2020 for instance, Seattle-based startup, Remmie Health revealed plans to launch its new ENT monitor for families to evaluate symptoms like earaches, allowing patients to effectively communicate their issues with health professionals through telemedicine.

