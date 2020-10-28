eClinical Solutions Market Review : Big, Bright and Booming || Leading Players – IBM Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Bioclinica, ArisGlobal, Advarra, Anju Software Inc., Bio-Optronics Inc

The eClinical Solutions Market study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The report is based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The info covered helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. An influential eClinical Solutions Market report reveals the nature of demand for the firm’s product to know if the demand for the product is constant or seasonal.

Global eClinical solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global eClinical Solutions Market

Some of the major players operating in global eClinical solutions market are Parexel International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Veeva Systems, ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions LLC, IBM Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Bioclinica, ArisGlobal, Advarra, Anju Software, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., DATATRAK Int., ICON plc, MasterControl, Inc., MaxisIT, OmniComm Systems, Inc., RESONANCE HEALTH, The Realtime Group, Signant Health, Xybion Corporation among others.

eClinical solutions are comprised of electronic health record, electronic consent forms, integrating eTechnologies, electronic data capture and clinical data management systems. eClinical solutions are helping researchers in end-to-end clinical research process providing solution, through proper management of lengthy clinical research process. Advancement in technology and government initiatives raises the market of eClinical solutions. It helps the clinical research organizations with regulatory document management, team collaboration and management of supply chains, site performance management and reporting which is increasing the demand of eClinical solutions in the market in the forecast period.

Segmentation: Global eClinical Solutions Market

The global eClinical solutions market is segmented into four notable segments which are product, deployment, clinical trial phase and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic clinical outcome assessment (ECOA), electronic trial master file systems, safety solutions, regulatory information management solutions, clinical data integration platforms and other eClinical solutions. In September 2019, Larry Ellison Chairman and CTO of announced their combined technology named as Oracle Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure. This amalgamation of technology will improve database, analytics, Security, integration, and extensibility capabilities. With, this technology Oracle will able to stabilize its position in cloud application market.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented web-hosted (on-demand) solutions, cloud-based (SaaS) solutions and licensed enterprise (on-premise) solutions. In September 2019, Oracle expanded its platform for utility of customer innovation; this expansion will be a best chance for Oracle, to stabilize itself in front of the customers. With this expansion oracle will able to expand its market.

On the basis clinical trial phase, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. In June 2019, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES acquired the Medidata cloud based services. This acquisition will bring a major technological change in the field of bioinformatics and precision medicine. This acquisition will broaden the product portfolio of both the organization.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital/healthcare provider, contract research organizations (CROS), pharma & biotech organizations, medical device manufacturers, consulting service companies, academic institutes. In September 2019, Parexel International Corporation expanded phase 1 research in Greater China to improve the support level for customers conducting phase-1 research. With this expansion the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.



Product Launch :

In March 2019, ERT Clinical launches India’s first purpose built, product named as SpiroSphere spirometer, which will be use in clinical trial, it will captures research-grade clinical data and will provide better focus on both the data quality and patient. This will lead to clinical trial sponsors to confidently evaluate the efficacy and safety. This will lead to develop the market of ERT Clinical.

In March 2019, ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software, announced the launch of LifeSphere Publishing and LifeSphere EasyDocs, which will be providing prior information about validation and submissions management system to easily plan, publish, Compile and validate regulatory submissions, which will give company a better CTD reporting method.

In February 2019, Anju Software, the leading healthcare technology and analytics platform provider, launched the web-based coding system. This system will give easy way to handle the clinical trial. This software can be used while capturing the data of clinical trial. By this Anju software can add the value to the product, and will expand their market.

Research Methodology: Global eClinical Solutions Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Doctor, Neurosurgeons, Spine Surgeons, Ophthalmologist, Nurses and Medical Practitioners & Healthcare Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

