Economy rebounded 13.2% in one quarter – Economy

The wealth created in Portugal between July and September of this year was 13.2% higher than in the previous quarter, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics released this Friday. However, it’s important to say that this rebound is due to a historic (16.4%) decline in gross domestic product (GDP) between April and June, as the country partially halted to try to stop the pandemic. % of GDP in the third quarter of 2020, which corresponded to the vacation and deflation periods, was mainly due to increased domestic demand. According to the INE, the Portuguese have been consuming more than in the last three months and there has also been a “sharp increase in exports of goods” which explains the wealth created. When compared with the same period last year, wealth creation decreased 5.8% from July to September, a sign of recovery after the 16.4% decline between April and June. Regarding these numbers, economists from NECEP, a study group at the Catholic University, emphasize that the results are positive and “exceeded expectations” but recall that “a second, intense and widespread wave of the pandemic” “increases the uncertainty of the Growth increases “in the coming quarters”.

Better than the average for the euro countries

The Portuguese economy recovered faster than the average for the countries in the euro zone in the third quarter of 2020. Compared to the previous quarter, gross domestic production in our country rose by 13.2% compared to 12.7% in the euro area. France, with a recovery of 18.2%, Spain (16.7%) and Italy (16.1%), three of the European countries hardest hit by the first wave of pandemics, posted the best results of the quarter. During the same period, the Chinese economy rose 2.7% and the North American economy rose 7.4%.