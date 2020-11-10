Edge Data Center Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2026

Global edge data center market will significantly expand with a higher demand for 5G technology across various countries, together with the inclining preference for autonomous vehicles and smart cities. Fast deployment and reliability are some of the benefits rendered by edge data centers. They also provide scalability and minimize data center downtime risks, further offering fast deployment time, simplified management, as well as lower maintenance and capital costs to enterprises.

Deployment of technologies like Content Distribution Networks (CDN) and IoT has led to reduced telecommunications latency and bandwidth costs by distributing data centers near the points of utilization. Telecom operators are shifting their preferences towards edge computing to improve network latency and coverage. Furthermore, there is an augmenting demand from compute-intensive applications for efficient data centers.

Verizon Wireless launched the 5G mobile service in 2019 in more than 30 cities in the U.S.A. The emergence of 5G wireless infrastructure has urged data center operators to opt for edge computing infrastructure to work with networks offering lower latency and higher resiliency. Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) tool aids network services to closely connect to the users. As per report, edge data center market could hit USD 20 billion worldwide by 2026 in terms of annual remuneration.

The IT racks and enclosure solution segment of the edge data center market is expected to rise in the coming years on account of the availability of an extensive variety of racks that render better airflow and increase the performance of IT equipment. Leading companies are manufacturing racks of different frame sizes and designs that are compatible as per end-user requirements.

To follow the standards set by the Electronics Industry Alliance (EIA), most of the IT components utilize 19-inch racks, which is maintained by the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA). The operators of the edge data centers are extensively investing in incorporating advanced racks and enclosures to protect the equipment and secure sensitive data.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Edge Data Center Market. They are as follows:

365 Operating Company LLC, Eaton Corporation, EdgeConneX, Inc., Flexential Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Panduit Corporation, Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vapor IO, Inc., Vertiv Co., vXchnge Holdings LLC

The edge data center market in the Middle East and Africa will observe a lucrative growth on account of the rapid industrialization and digitalization in the region. The governments in the region are emphasizing on establishing a globally integrated market environment and building of modern economies by initiating several programs such as Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2021. The surging number of businesses incorporating advanced digital techniques will boost the demand for edge data center equipment.

Digital Realty and Equinix Inc., major colocation providers, have entered the data center business in the Middle East & Africa. The extensive growth of online businesses and IoT in the region has propelled the adoption rate of edge data centers.

