Editora Livros Cotovia reaches the end of the line. The website and store will close later this month – Executive Digest

The publisher Livros Cotovia, which brought together authors such as Agostinho da Silva and Frederico Lourenço as well as Latin American and Greek classics in its catalog, is closing the “website” and shop “forever” announced today at the end of this month.

A message posted this afternoon on the publisher’s official page on the social network Facebook reads: “This is the last month of the lark”. “Take the opportunity to visit us at www.livroscotovia.pt. At the end of November we closed the website and store – forever. If you’re looking for a book that you’ve been told is out of stock, please write to us (Livroscotoviageral@gmail.com) as we will provide the publisher’s reservation, ”says the editor.

Lusa tried to contact those responsible for the publisher, but so far this has not been possible.

At the end of August, Livros Cotovia announced that 2020 would be the last year it would be represented at the Lisbon Book Fair, as it would be closed “until the end of the year”.

The Livros Cotovia publishing house was founded in 1988 by André Fernandes Jorge (1945-2016) together with his brother, the poet João Miguel Fernandes Jorge, who gave up the editorial project shortly afterwards.

In more than 30 years the publisher has more than 700 titles by 350 authors, “all relevant”, for “a reading public who knows what it wants”, as it writes on its “website”, and all owners of their own identity Which is largely characterized by the original graphic image of the filmmaker João Botelho.

The Portuguese AM Pires Cabral, Teresa Veiga, Daniel Jonas, Luís Quintais, Paulo José Miranda, Jacinto Lucas Pires, Eduarda Dionísio and Luísa Costa Gomes are included in the Lark catalog, as are the Angolan Ruy Duarte de Carvalho and the Brazilian André Sant’Anna Bernardo Carvalho, Carlito Azevedo and Marcelo Mirisola, as well as many other Portuguese-speaking authors on both sides of the Atlantic.

Martin Amis, Virginia Wolf, Roberto Calasso, Doris Lessing and Natalia Ginzburg are among the authors who have been translated by the Lerche over the years, as well as by John Milton, Robert Louis Stevenson and Arthur Schnitzler.

“Cotovia is responsible for the publication of several internationally known authors for the first time in Portuguese, as well as for discovering and promoting some authors who were quickly recognized as the ‘new’ in Portuguese literature. Cotovia is still one of the rare publishers in Portugal regularly publishes dramatic texts (Portuguese and in translation) ”, he describes in the presentation that Cotovia maintains on his“ website ”.

The collections of Essay, Fiction, Poetry include authors such as Paul Celan, Iosif Brodskii, Luis Cernuda, Doris Lessing, Eric Rohmer, Reiner Werner Fassbinder, Thomas Bernhard, Christa Wolf, José Ortega and Gasset, Simone Weill, Victor Aguiar and Silva, João Barrento and Jorge de Sena.

In the collection of Greek and Latin classics, Cotovia published Homero, Virgílio, Ovídio, Apuleio, Petrónio, Horácio, among others, in order to make their titles available to the public and to accompany them with studies and essays.

After the founder’s death, the editorial management of Livros Cotovia was handed over to Fernanda Mira Barros, who has been part of the team for over 20 years. With a degree in English and German language and literature from the Philosophical Faculty of the University of Lisbon, Mira Barros was responsible for creating the Cotovia blog in 2011.

Last February, Cotovia announced the closure of its store on Rua Nova da Trindade in Lisbon, located in the building designed by Raul Lino that hosted the historic Livraria Opinion in the 1970s.

The store was then scheduled to close on March 13, just days before a state of emergency due to the pandemic was declared. At that time, the publisher transferred the sale of books to its “website”.

When the final announcement was made in late August, the lawsuit for the loss of the editor, that of the Portuguese Association of Editors and Booksellers, who posted it on its website, multiplied nearly two thousand responses to the ad on the page da Cotovia on Facebook, cross anonymous names with famous names such as the poet João Luís Barreto Guimarães, the historian Vitor Serrão, the actress Joana Brandão, the artist Adriana Molder and the filmmaker Cláudia Varejão.

The Brazilian writer and critic Eduardo Sterzi, professor at the State University of Campinas, wrote on his page: “The Lark catalog counts him among the best publishers in the world – at least in my world, which is less and less in line with the general world”. For this reason, Sterzi counted on the survival of the seal, at least “as long as there are libraries”.

“Crónicas 1974-2001” by Nuno Brederode dos Santos and “Bucólicas” by Virgílio are among the latest and last editions of the Cotovia books as well as dramatic texts by Federico García Lorca, Giovanni Testori and Witold Gombrowicz. The “Livrinhos do Teatro” collection was in Developed in collaboration with Artistas Unidos.

During the months of detention, the book industry was one of the hardest hit by containment measures aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus, closing bookstores across the country and crippling the publishing market.

According to the Gfk sales panel, the financial losses reached 45.9% or 1.07 million euros on May 4 and 10, the first after the reopening option provided for in the deconefinition plan. started on May 1st.