EDP ​​Distribuição and employees in the 2018 fire trial in Monchique – Executive Digest indicted

EDP ​​Distribuição and an employee were charged with the forest fire crime for negligence as part of the 2018 fire trial in Monchique in the Algarve, the company said today.

In a notice sent to the Lusa Agency, EDP Distribuição added that “the criminal prosecution case in Monchique has been made aware of the prosecution,” but “in which the company and an employee were negligently accused of the forest fire crime, without intent and with no means of predicting what happened to have been considered. “

Lusa asked the Attorney General (PGR) about the possible existence of other defendants and the crimes attributed to them, but is still waiting for an answer.

EDP ​​emphasizes in the same note that, given the information available to them, both the company and the employee “are convinced that they have correctly adopted all applicable procedures and are confident that the clarification of the facts will demonstrate this” . .

The company also states that “it will appreciate the details of the shipment and will present the defense in a timely and timely manner, affirming its readiness to understand the causes that led to this fire and the way it is developing has to investigate “.

This fire broke out in the Perna Negra region in the Serra de Monchique (Faro district) on August 3, 2018, and was the largest recorded in Portugal and Europe in 2018, having been suppressed until the morning of August 10.

More than 27,000 hectares of forest and arable land were used. In total, the fire destroyed 74 houses, 30 of which were first houses.

When the company and the employee were constituted as defendants in February, EDP Distribuição expressed its conviction that the source of the fire is not in the power grid, since the ignition point has no electrical line nearby.

On the same occasion, the Mayor of Monchique Lusa announced that if the trial continued, the municipality would become an assistant “to be able to follow it up and see whether the competent authorities finalize a conviction, whether it can be compensated” .

The fire that broke out in Monchique also caused significant damage in the neighboring municipality of Silves, after the municipalities of Portimão in the district of Faro and Odemira in the district of Beja were less affected.

Fought by helicopters and other Spanish aircraft by more than a thousand workers, the flames forced the evacuation of at least three hotels and caused 41 injuries, 22 of whom were firefighters, most of them due to smoke inhalation.