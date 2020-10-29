EDP ​​is releasing legal disputes with the state over CESE – Executive Digest

EDP ​​abandoned the litigation with the state about the extraordinary contribution to the energy sector (CESE) in view of the crisis caused by covid-19 and after analyzing the “probability of success” and the costs of litigation.

“With regard to CESE, in the context of the current pandemic crisis and after the regular analysis of the likelihood of success and the costs in ongoing legal proceedings, EDP has decided to abandon the legal dispute with the Portuguese state over this contribution,” said the statement sent by computer to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) sent.

According to the company, this decision will have no impact on the financial statements. The costs associated with this contribution are booked annually and “EDP has all relevant payments up to date”.

EDP ​​had a profit of 422 million euros by September, 8% less than in the same period last year. Due to lower electricity demand and lower prices, it was announced to the market today as well.