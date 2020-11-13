Education and Learning Analytics Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2026

Education and Learning Analytics Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Education and Learning Analytics Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Global Education and Learning Analytics industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantifiable information including: Education and Learning Analytics market share, market size. The profile also contains descriptions of the foremost players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Education and Learning Analytics market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Education and Learning Analytics market. Includes Education and Learning Analytics market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Education and Learning Analytics market growth trends and leading companies.

The report provides insights on the following sections:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market.

Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market.

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market.

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market.

Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Education and Learning Analytics Market.

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Education and learning analytics is a measurement, collection, analysis and reporting about learners as well as their contexts in order to optimize learning, spot opportunities and trends, and be more innovative. This method helps educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating the curriculum and teaching strategies to support a student according to his/her requirements, effectively. The rising need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality and growing technological investments among education institutes are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance, The total amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow into the education sector in India stood at US$ 2.47 billion from April 2000 to March 2019, according to data released by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Furthermore, the rising technological advancements and introduction of Education and Learning Analytics by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in March 2020, IBM announce the extension of its online education resources to all for free which included IBM skills, Open P-TECH and IBM AI education series for teachers. These program and courses can give users the tools needed to explore new ideas careers and courses which is not be done due to Covid-19. Additionally, as per company’s news release in April 2019, SAS Institute invested in humans, powered by AI and analytics education for learning and teaching. The company enables educators and learners to gain new opportunities and career with SAS Viya for Learners. However, lack of awareness and skilled resources to manage education analytics solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Education and Learning Analytics market during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute

SAP SE

MicroStrategy Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Tableau Software

Alteryx

TIBCO Software Inc.

The report Education and Learning Analytics market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Besides, the Education and Learning Analytics market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Moreover, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Education and Learning Analytics Market report

Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape

Company market share

Education and Learning Analytics Market Competitive analysis of key market players

Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors

Chapter 2. Company Profiles

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product portfolio

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope

Methodology

Initial data exploration

Education and Learning Analytics Market Statistical model and forecast

Industry insights and validation

Education and Learning Analytics Market Scope

Definition

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 4. Executive Summary

Education and Learning Analytics industry 360º synopsis – 2025

Education and Learning Analytics Business trends

Region trends

Chapter 5. Education and Learning Analytics industry Insights

Education and Learning Analytics Industry segmentation

Industry landscape 2025

Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Education and Learning Analytics Market Growth potential analysis

