Education Pope Remo Largo dies

Zurich / Munich (dpa) – The well-known Swiss pediatrician and educational consultant Remo H. Largo died on 11 November at the age of 76, as announced by Piper Verlag in Munich on Friday.

Largo has written standard works on child development which, translated into numerous languages, have been and are supported in the education of millions of parents around the world. His books “Baby Years” (1993), “Kinderjahre”, “Schülerjahre”, “Jugendjahre” and “Happy Children of Divorce” have become bestsellers.

When does a child need to sit, talk or sleep all night? Stay relaxed, Largo told parents: every child is different, no matter how soon or late the next evolutionary step comes. The child has a fever. Keep calm, Largo says, it always happens.

“If every child can develop according to their individual needs and talents, society also benefits the most,” he told Swiss broadcaster SRF last year. He rejected the “promotional craze”, rigid schedules and pressure to perform. He liked to illustrate it with an African proverb: “Grass doesn’t grow faster if you pull it.”

However, he saw the healthy development of children increasingly in danger and became a social critic. The society of successes, the danger of isolation in mass society: for Largo it was all poison for children. He feared that people would be pushed into increasingly narrow channels and subordinated to the needs of the economy.

“If he becomes a desired child, it leads to high expectations,” Largo said. “Sometimes I get the feeling that an average child is no longer enough, it must be more than that.” But the “more input I give my child, more output” calculation doesn’t work. Children’s individual needs and strengths are not sufficiently taken into account. Toddlers should be left to fend for themselves, play alone in the forest, or hang out with nearby children without supervision or appointments. “A child has to be with other children,” Largo said. “This is the only way to become socially competent.”

The family – Largo’s wife, three daughters and nine grandchildren – paid tribute to him in their obituary on Friday: “A true humanist – human, caring, loving, compassionate, sensitive, aware, kind, caring, helpful, comforting, present. , attentive, open, aware, interested, thirsty for knowledge, committed, persistent, stimulating, enthusiastic, prudent, funny, courteous, patient, indulgent, advising, humble and dignified to the end.

Largo studied medicine at the University of Zurich and developmental pediatrics at the University of California at Los Angeles. He became a pediatrician and for nearly 30 years headed the department for growth and development of the children’s hospital in Zurich. Data on the development of over 700 children have been recorded there since the 1950s. Largo continued these investigations and with these long-term studies he became a globally respected academic.