Educational Robot Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group.

Educational Robot market report also enlists the leading competitors and provides the insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

The global educational robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

The global educational robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Educational Robot market are Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others.

Global Educational Robot Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Rising adoption of robots to tutor people with special needs

Rising demand for robots to teach kids in a fun and entertaining way

The increasing use of robots in the educational sector

Technological improvements and advancements in the area of robotics

The availability of AI- based robots, IoT and cloud

Rising demand for robots as a tutor plus a companion

Market Restraints

Large amounts of R&D expenditure required for initial start of business

Resistance from teaching staff to use robots, as they fear that robots would replace them

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- SoftBank Corp., ROBOTIS, pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc., , BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc.,

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global Educational Robot Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Sensor Gyroscope Microphone Accelerometer Tilt Sensor Force/Torque Sensor Position Sensor Vision/Image Sensor Others Actuator Electrical Pneumatic Hydraulic Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Power Source Control System/Controller Body Material Others

Software

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Educational Level

Elementary & High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

