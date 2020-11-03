Efanor bought an additional 388,000 shares in Sonae Capital – Executive Digest

Efanor Investimentos purchased an additional 388,000 shares of Sonae Capital on October 30th and November 2nd. That is according to a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) today.

Efanor, who launched a takeover bid for Sonae Capital, said it acquired 235,632 shares in the company on Oct. 30, after purchasing an additional 153,244 shares on Nov. 2.

As on previous occasions, Sonae Capital recalled that the notification of these transactions “concerns a person closely related to persons responsible for management such as Duarte Paulo Teixeira de Azevedo, Engelo Gabriel Ribeirinho dos Santos Paupério and Maria Cláudia Teixeira de Azevedo are members of the management body of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA and members of the management body of Efanor Investimentos, SGPS, SA. “

On October 28, Efanor announced that it had acquired an additional 62 million shares in Sonae Capital, which now holds 92.3% of the company’s share capital, as part of the general and voluntary public offering to purchase shares. According to the information sent to CMVM, Efanor acquired 62,364,172 shares, which was below the 81,608,638 shares covered by the offering.

The company already held 168,391,362 shares in Sonae Capital through Pareuro.

Following the offer, Efanor now holds 92.302% of the company’s share capital.

As stated in the same document, Efanor wishes to proceed with the potential acquisition of shares that were not purchased in the offer in question if the assumptions made in Articles 194 and 195 of the Securities Code are not verified.

Alternatively, and if these assumptions are not checked, but rather those applied in Article 27 Paragraph 1 of the Securities Code “Alien a) or b), the company would like to encourage the exit of Sonae Capital.

“If either of these situations occurs, the target stocks will be banned from trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market,” he said.

On July 31, Efanor, the largest shareholder in the Sonae Group, launched a “general and voluntary public offer to purchase shares representing the share capital” from Sonae Indústria and Sonae Capital. This emerges from two press releases that were sent to the market at the time.