Efanor buys 62 million shares from Sonae Capital and takes over 92% of the company according to OPA – Executive Digest

As part of the general and voluntary public offering to purchase shares, Efanor purchased an additional 62 million shares in Sonae Capital, which now holds 92.3% of the company’s share capital. This was announced today.

According to information submitted to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), Efanor acquired 62,364,172 shares, of the 81,608,638 shares covered by the offering.

The company already held 168,391,362 shares in Sonae Capital through Pareuro.

Following the offer, Efanor now holds 92.302% of the company’s share capital.

On July 31, Efanor, the largest shareholder in the Sonae Group, launched a “general and voluntary public offer to purchase shares representing the share capital” from Sonae Indústria and Sonae Capital. This emerges from two press releases that were sent to the market at the time.

In today’s trading session, the shares of Sonae Capital were unchanged at 0.77 euros.