EIT InnoEnergy starts a 100 billion euro project per year in the field of green hydrogen – Executive Digest

EIT InnoEnergy today launched the European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Center (EGHAC) to support the economy with 100 billion euros per year in the field of green hydrogen until 2050.

“With the support of Breakthrough Energy, the European Green Hydrogen Accelerator Center (European Green Hydrogen Accelerator Center) will promote the development of a sector that is central to achieving Europe’s carbon neutral targets by 2050 and where Portugal one interested party is with 37 projects to be submitted to the EU [União Europeia]”Reads the statement posted to the media.

According to EIT InnoEnergy, the initiative to support the development of a green hydrogen economy valued at 100 billion euros per year by 2050 “has the potential to create half a million direct and indirect jobs”. .