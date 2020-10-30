Elderly couple kisses again to celebrate marriage after long months due to pandemic – world

A 90-year-old elderly couple who hadn’t hugged since giving birth in February met for a candlelit dinner to celebrate their 66th year of marriage.

The staff at the house they live in organized a dinner for the elderly to celebrate the special date.

Derek and Phyllis Mapes have been separated over the past eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and when they met they kissed and hugged.

The couple’s daughter, Heather, helped parents choose their best outfit for the occasion.

Derek was delighted and said it was “wonderful, very good to be together again. We saw what was missing”.

The nursing home staff decorated the room with hearts, balloons, and rose petals so that the couple felt like they were in a restaurant. Derek ate the steak and Phyllis chose the sausages.

After the romantic dinner, Derek confided that the secret to a 66-year marriage is “doing what the other half says”.