Elderly man dies after falling from a well in Mafra – Portugal

A man about 80 years old died this Monday in Barril, Mafra after falling into a well.

For the CM, the warning for the incident was given a few minutes before 10 a.m. Ericeira’s firefighters rushed to the scene and made sure the victim was already dead.

The health delegate was there and declared the death by removing the body. GNR was also on site and is investigating the causes of the accident.

According to the CM found at the authorities’ source, the victim has limited mobility and would be dealing with agricultural land if out of whack and falling onto the low water well.