Elderly man in the Misericórdia de Grândola house, infected with coronavirus, hospitalized – Society

One of the six users of the Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Grândola house, infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, was admitted to the Hospital do Litoral Alentejano in Santiago do Cacém this Saturday.

Local health authority sources contacted by the Lusa agency stated that the user, an elderly “over 80”, was admitted “late Friday afternoon” to the Hospital do Litoral Alentejano (HLA) in the municipality of Santiago do Cacém (Setúbal).

The user, who was admitted to a “Covid” ward in this hospital unit and belongs to the Litoral Alentejano Local Health Unit (ULSLA), is “stable” and “for the time being” inspires his clinical situation “not to care,” the sources said .

The Covid-19 outbreak in connection with the Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Grândola house, also in the Setúbal district, is already responsible for a total of 17 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus according to the latest data published by the public health authority and the city council.

The first cases of infection at home were detected exactly a week ago after screening tests of the covid-19 carried out on 105 employees at the facility, five of which showed positive results, four of them kitchen workers and one performing other functions.

Last Wednesday, the local health authority carried out a “screening of the 39 residents of Block 01” of Misericórdia which found “six cases” among the users of this residential support structure for the elderly (ERPI). On that day, Grândola’s health delegate Ismael Selemane confirmed Lusa.

The screening was extended to the remaining users of blocks 02 and 03 of the same ERPI this Friday, the official said.

Local health authority sources contacted by Lusa today reported that of the “109 tests” performed on these residents at the home, it was known today that “107 are negative results,” with the results of two Tests were missing.

On Friday, the Mayor of Grândola, António Figueira Mendes, told Lusa that six cases of infections with the virus that caused Covid-19 disease in the municipality had been identified in connection with this Misericórdia outbreak.

“We have had six cases in the community” involving “people who have ties to relatives of the kitchen workers in Misericórdia” and “although they are positive they have no symptoms,” all of which are in prophylactic isolation, the mayor said .

In the Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Grândola apartment with a total of around 150 users, the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus will be “repeatedly tested” next Tuesday “in Block 01”. The five of the six infected elderly people who have already been discovered are “Locked up and isolated” (the other one is the one in the hospital), the local health authority said.

The Mayor of Grândola informed Lusa on Friday that the municipality and Santa Casa da Misericórdia are “preparing preventive measures” to deal with a possible deterioration in epidemiological developments in this municipality on the Alentejo coast.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Portugal has had at least 2,297 deaths related to Covid-19 in 116,109 confirmed cases of infection.