Election panorama points out: Most of the candidates are

The Inter-Union Parliamentary Advisory Department (DIAP) has started a study entitled “Panorama of Local Elections – 2020 Candidates Map”. In order to ensure greater transparency of the candidacies for society in general, DIAP analyzed the candidacies registered by the political parties with the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) and produced this study, which finds trends and shows interesting data.

The material also includes an analysis of the candidacies by party, capital, position, gender, age, skin color / race and education. One of the main objectives of the work is to analyze the performance of politicians with mandates (federal representatives and senators) in disputes in the municipalities. This DIAP poll is called “Prefectables” and has organized the history of the performance of these parliamentarians in local elections.

2020 election numbers

The study revealed several other relevant pieces of information. First, there are just over 545,000 registered candidates, of whom about 19,000 are mayors and 506,000 are councilors. Of these, 22,000 are candidates for re-election: around 1,500 for mayor and 20,000 for city council.

The majority are still men with more than two thirds of the applications (66.90% men and 33.10% women). With regard to the 2016 elections, this difference has narrowed slightly (68.1% to 31.9%). The party with the highest proportion of female candidates compared to men is the Popular Unit (UP) with around 43% female candidates, followed by PSTU and PSOL (43% and 39% respectively). Strange information on the subject is that the Brazilian Women’s Party (PMB) only ranks fourth on this list with only 35% of female candidates. The PT is in 5th place with 34%. The parties with the lowest proportion of women are the PCO and the PCB (22% and 31%), followed by the PRTB and PSL, vice president-elected parties, with both more than 67% of their candidacies being male.

As far as age is concerned, the majority are older candidates: around a third are between 40 and 49 years old, another third between 30 and 39. So far, the national data has been relatively at the level of the Rio Grande application the south. The division of the color / race percentages was very different, however. While around 12% of candidates in the RS declared themselves to be black, black or mixed race, in Brazil this figure will be more balanced and compatible with the racial distribution of the population: around 47% said they were white and 49% said they were mixed or black be. Less than 1% of candidates said they were local, just over 2,000 across the country.

In the distribution of parties, the vast majority of candidacies will be on the right:

Total number of candidacies per party in the country / DIAP

According to the poll, PSOL will also be the party with the most candidacies in the capital, 23 in total, followed by PT with candidates in 21 capitals. If you count the number of candidates for mayor, vice, and city council, the parties that have more records are the PSL (1187), the Republicans (1127), and the PDT (1050). In Porto Alegre, MDB (56), PP, PDT and Republicanos (55) are parties with more candidacies.

MPs who will try to evict local leaders

The poll conducted by DIAP shows that there will be 63 mandated Congressmen in these elections trying to get elected in local elections. There are 61 federal deputies and 2 senators who have confirmed their candidacy, 59 of them as mayor and 8 as vice.

The Ministry also points out that this number can increase if we look at the 4 federal deputies who are currently admitted to exercise their parliamentary mandate and who have also registered their candidacy. In addition, the deputies who exercised the mandate of the Federal MP at a certain point in time were not taken into account in the survey.

The study found that among those MPs with mandates trying to be elected in the parishes, the majority are from PT and PSL, 9 and 7 respectively. Additionally, the states of Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Bahia have the most names on this list (7, 5 and 5). DIAP also states that capitas are the main options for parliamentarians in office in the National Congress.

In Rio Grande do Sul there will only be one parliamentarian in the capital who has the mandate to hold local elections: Federal MP Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL), who runs for mayor.

More than a third of the cities will duel for the town hall

DIAP had access to a data crossing carried out by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) and presented in their report the information that there will be only one candidate in 117 municipalities. In these cities, the candidate is the mayor if the Supreme Electoral Court upholds the candidacy without requiring elections.

Rio Grande do Sul will be the state with the largest number of such cases: Of the 497 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, 34 had only one candidate for mayor. In the country, MDB leads with 21 unique applications, followed by PP with 14 and PSDB with 12.

Another fact highlighted in the study is that more than a third of cities will face disputes between just two candidates for mayor. About 37% of the municipalities will have a duel with more than 16 million voters in just over two thousand cities.

The state with the highest number of these clashes will be Piauí, in 137 municipalities more than half of the cities in that state. In Rio Grande do Sul there will also be a duel in most cities (275 municipalities, 55% of the total).

As for the parties that will participate in these disputes, the MDB x PP duo will compete in 133 cities. In the sequence there are duels between PP x PSD (80) and MDB x PSDB (77). According to DIAP: “These clashes reflect well the political parties with the largest number of mayors in Brazil in recent years. They are parties with very solid municipal foundations and, although some have recently changed their names, maintain a strong municipal organization.” .

Duels between parties in cities with only two candidacies for mayor / DIAP

