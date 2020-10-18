Elections in Bolivia: MAS spokesman says

Voting for the Bolivian presidency elections has officially closed, and the counting of votes began at 7 p.m. that Sunday in Brasília (18). According to Freddy Bobaryn, spokesman for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) in La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, the overall result was positive, with a few isolated illegal events.

One of these particular incidents was the presence in an electoral district of a supporter of Carlos Mesa (Civic Community), representative of traditional law, in a constituency with votes in favor of Mesa.

To Brasil de Fato, Bobaryn and Gladstone Leonel Jr., professor at Federal Fluminense University (UFF) and an expert on Bolivarian constitutionalism, gave an overview of the presidential election and spoke about the electoral process a year after the coup that overthrew Evo Morales and took the right to power.

For Leonel it is “a pleasant surprise” that there were no major problems this Sunday. “On the other hand, it is important to remember that in the last election, when the result was not achieved, the biggest problem was later with the vote count. A climate of instability and accusations of fraud prevailed when it was later proven that there was no fraud. But that was a ruse for a coup, ”says Leonel. It is necessary for the expert to wait the next few days to see the political reactions.

All research points to the possibility of a win for MAS’s Luis Arce, which Morales is a part of, in the first round. To do this, the candidate must cast more than 40% of the votes and open 10 percentage points in second place. In the last three polls, the difference for ex-President Carlos Mesa is between 7 and 10.5 points. The results will be announced later this week.

