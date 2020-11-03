Elections in the United States upset everything and everyone. Even the stakes are high – Executive Digest

The most anticipated elections of 2020 will be held in the United States this Tuesday, November 3rd. The duel between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been one of the most debated topics in recent weeks and months, has ramifications that go beyond the country itself and have now reached the crucial moment.

In Portugal it is not allowed to bet on elections or other non-sporting events, but in other international markets it became a trend during the pandemic as the demand for non-sporting events increased.

Betano, an international brand with experience in six countries, is seeing an increase in demand in markets with important political moments. In Greece and Romania, bets on the United States presidential election have been in high demand in recent days, with punters clearly favoring Donald Trump, although polls give Democratic candidate Joe Biden a clear advantage.

The incumbent president has the preference of 69% of Betano’s international bettors, while Biden, who has a 9 percentage point advantage over Trump according to recent polls, only has 31% of the preferences.

The reason for this difference may be in the value of the “odds” of these elections. As the clear favorite, Biden pays 1.53 euros for every euro bet on his winnings, while Donald Trump “pays more” with odds of 2.60.

Are bettors really expecting a repeat of what happened in 2016 when the Democratic candidate led the polls but was defeated, or are they just betting on the possibility of a surprise? The outcome of this political confrontation is expected with increasing excitement.