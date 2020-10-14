Electric Bus Market research report with leading business players- Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Alexander Dennis Limited, EBUSCO, Proterra Inc., Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. among others

The Electric Bus Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, hybrid powertrain, battery, end user and geography. The global electric bus market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the electric bus market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key electric bus market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the electric bus market are King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., AB Volvo, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Alexander Dennis Limited, EBUSCO, Proterra Inc., Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. and NFI Group Inc., among others.

The high cost of electric buses as compare to the conventional buses and lack of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure are some of the factors which may hamper the electric bus market. However, the mounting technological advancement and the growing investment of regional-level manufacturers to the international market to expand its reach across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of electric bus in the forecast period.

With the current technological advancement every industry is focusing toward the adoption of innovative and efficient ways for the further growth in the market. Electric bus are the one which stores the electricity via batteries or fed continuously from an external source. There are various types of electric bus vehicle type such as battery electric bus, hybrid electric bus and plug-in hybrid electric bus. The air pollution caused due to vehicles which are running on conventional fuel, the electric buses is achieving popularity as it has near zero carbon dioxide emission are some of the major driver which further fuel the electric bus market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric bus market based on vehicle type, hybrid powertrain, battery and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall electric bus market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The electric bus market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Electric Bus Market Landscape Electric Bus Market – Key Market Dynamics Electric Bus Market – Global Market Analysis Electric Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Electric Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Electric Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Electric Bus Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Electric Bus Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

