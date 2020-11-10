electric machinery Market Size to register substantial growth by 2026

According to credible estimates, the global electric machinery market is set to amass significant growth by the year 2026. Factors such as booming electronics & semiconductor industry in tandem with rapid industrialization and commercialization are driving the growth of electric machinery market. Electric machinery offers efficiency, accuracy, reliability, enhanced product quality, and quantity. These factors along with favorable federal reforms which promote the use of electric machinery is further aiding the market expansion.

Increasing utilization of electric generators and motors in applications such as rudders, robots, grippers, elevators, computer printers, actuators, etc. are stimulating the industry outlook. These machines facilitate in enhancing the production output of manufacturing and industrial processes as well as help in reducing the labor cost. Thus, rising adoption of the product in industrial and manufacturing applications is favoring the electric machinery market outlook. However, increasing adoption of electric machinery results in pollution, unemployment, health disorders which might negatively impact the revenue graph of this business vertical. Adding to this, high cost associated with advanced electric machinery may inhibit the market growth.

Speaking of the product landscape, the electric machinery market is categorized into alternating current dynamo and direct current machine segments. The alternating current dynamo market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. Factors such as low cost, longer lifespan, quiet operations, and easy maintenance are contributing towards the popularity of alternating current generators across the globe. However, alternating current generators and motors are less durable as compared to their counterpart. Adding to this, this type of electric machinery is highly susceptible to overheating since it produces more current, which may hinder the market growth to some extent.

Based on the application spectrum, the electric machinery market is bifurcated into synchronous motor, induction motor, DC motor, switched reluctance motor, torque motor, brushless DC motor, stepping motor, and servo motor. The synchronous motor market is presumed to expand significantly during the estimated timeframe. Rising adoption of synchronous motors in robot actuators, record players, ball mills, and other positioning machine are fueling the segmental growth.

The electric machinery market from induction motor application will witness robust growth due to their extensive use in compressors, boilers, automobiles, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances. Elaborating further on the application spectrum, the demand for electric machinery in DC motor applications is expected to grow in the approaching timespan. Direct current motors are widely used for charging batteries, aircraft and automotive applications, and in portable solar systems, thereby propelling the growth of the segment.

Considering the geographical landscape, the electric machinery market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America regions. The Asia-Pacific electric machinery industry is set to acquire commendable gains due to growing industrial and manufacturing sector as well as rising per capita income. Surging need for increasing production output in various industries are also augmenting the regional demand of the product.

The prominent companies operating in the electric machinery market are Johnson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Franklin Electric, Brook Cromption, Asmo, ARC Systems, Allied Motion Technologies, Baldor Electric, ABB, Toshiba, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Siemens AG, General Electric, SEC Electric Machinery, and WEG SA.

