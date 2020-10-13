Electric Rice Cooker Market is set to see Revolutionary growth in decade

The Global Electric Rice Cooker Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),Bajaj Electricals (India),Pigeon Corporation (Japan),Cusinart (United States),Tiger Corporation (Japan),Sunbeam Products (United States),Aroma Housewares (United States),ELECTROLUX (Sweden),Hamilton Beach Brands (United States),Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands),Panasonic (Japan)

Definition:

Over the past few decades, as cooking gas prices shot up and people began looking for an efficient alternative with technological advancement. The electric rice cooker is an electrical kitchen appliance used for cooking rice of short, long, medium-grain, it saves a lot of time, offers accurate cooking, energy-efficient and so on. Moreover, it also used to make other foods that need to be steamed, including, idlis, steamed vegetables, dumplings and certain varieties. The demand for multifunctional electric rice cooker easy to use, clean, further comprising a food steaming, boiling, stewing, simmering and other operating functions is increasing among the individuals has to boom the demand.

Market Trends:

The trend for the Multifunctinality Electric Rice Cooker Is Increasing

Use of Internet of Things Facilitating Minimal Intervention by Remote Control Is Trending

Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Working People Boosted the Demand for the Electric Cooker

Increasing Rice Consumption in a Majority of Asian Countries

Growing Demand of Labor-Saving Devices in the Kitchen

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Electric Rice Cooker Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Electric Rice Cooker Market

The report highlights Electric Rice Cooker market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Electric Rice Cooker market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers, challenges, trend, restraints and opportunity for the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Electric Rice Cooker Market

Chapter 05 – Global Electric Rice Cooker Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Electric Rice Cooker market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Electric Rice Cooker Market

Chapter 09 – Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

