Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware According to Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

The Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is anticipated to reach USD 56.9 billion by 2026, according to a new study published by The marker research report. Owing to the increasing adoption of the electric vehicles globally due to their reduced costs, increasing fuel prices, and increasing government initiatives such as subsidies and tax benefits along with strict environmental norms, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is projected to gain traction over the forecast period. In 2019, Asia Pacific region dominated the market by accounting the majority share in this market.

Request Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1694982?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AG

Company Profiles

ABB Limited

AeroVironment, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Delphi Automotive LLP

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Leviton Manufacturing Co, Inc

Schneider Electric SE

SemaConnect, Inc.

Tesla Motors, Inc.

The report ˜Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charger Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger); By Connector Protocol (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System, Others); By Charging Method (AC Charging, DC Charging); By Application (Commercial, Home); By Regions Segment Forecast, 2020 2026˜ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.

Development of advanced DC chargers which can charge the EVs in less than 30 minutes are further helping the market to grow. Connectors such as CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CSS) along with superchargers developed by Tesla Motors, Inc are further fueling the growth of this market. In addition, the advancements in the charger type for creating fast charging arrangements are projected to drive the market development.

Major companies profiled in the report include ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., Tesla Motors, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, SemaConnect, Inc., SemaConnect, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co, Inc., General Electric, ABB Limited and AeroVironment, Inc. among others. These companies introduced new technologies and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of the consumers.

Key Findings from the study suggest Asia Pacific region is expected to command the market over the forecast years. Major automobile manufacturers are seen to be vigorously investing in advancing EV charging framework. For example, Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), Volkswagen, Ford Motors, and Daimler declared a venture for the advancement of over 350 charging stations throughout the European region. North America is presumed to be the fastest growing market, developing at a rate of more than 45% over the forecast period. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over 36.1% from 2020 to 2026. The fast chargers segment is presumed to display the speediest development.

There has been a significant increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) especially in the cars segment. Major companies are working towards developing and launching new EV models with advance research and development due to the growing demand. This scenario has credited the growth of the EV charging infrastructure market.

Earlier the charging for these cars was done only at the residences, however, owing to the increasing number of EVs in the market, major companies along with the government organizations are coming up with the charging infrastructure for the public utility. These infrastructures are being commonly developed within the city limits, thus benefiting the customers to charge their cars at high speed with reduced time and cost.

The penetration of EVs is high in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, thus making them prime revenue generators collectively of the EV charging infrastructure market. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market with high development potential attributable to the fast expanding quantities of electric vehicles in countries such as India, Japan and China. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan has the fastest adoption of EV charging stations. India on the other hand is following the suite and have recently installed their first charging station which was jointly developed by the government and an online cab service provider.

The marker research report has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market on the basis of connected protocol, charger type, charging method, application and region:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Connector Protocol

CHAdeMo

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Others

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Charger Type

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Charging Method

AC Charging

DC Charging

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Application

Commercial

Home

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-stations-market-by-connector-protocol-chademo-combined-charging-system-by-charger-type-slow-charger-fast-charger-by-charging-method-ac-charging-dc-charging-by-application-commercial-home-by-regions-market-size-forecast-2018-2026?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AG

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog