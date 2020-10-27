Electronic Design Automation Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2024

Over the recent years, the electronic design automation market share has witnessed a drastic upswing owing to a vast expanse of applications. Numerous engineering firms operating across a variety of industrial domains including automotive, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics have been extensively utilizing the advanced softwares manufactured by electronic design automation industry players. Out of these business verticals, the enormous growth of the automotive sector has necessitated the semiconductor component and system designers to meet the most rigorous regulatory guidelines to ensure vehicle safety.

The global Electronic Design Automation market is anticipated to witness an exponential period of growth over the coming years. Mounting demand for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to design and produce electronic systems and products like Internet of Things (IoT), deep learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicle systems may stimulate industry demand.

The tremendous ongoing growth of technologies, like IoT, smart grids, smart metering, drone technology, and augmented reality across the industrial sector is impelling organizations to adopt these tools, thereby driving global EDA market growth.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2426

The consumer electronics application segment is anticipated to dominate EAD market growth owing to the increasing use of electronic devices across the globe. Demand for electronic devices like smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, and PCs among others is growing at a fast pace. These devices commonly use components like semiconductors and can connect to other components to communicate through a burgeoning IoT connected network.

These components are the essential pieces of technology used in modern electronics. They need sensors, memory, and microcontrollers to communicate with each other to perform their tasks. The basic infrastructure used to connect these devices is linked to the continuous innovations occurring in the semiconductor technology.

The rising adoption of tablets and smartphones over the past few years has increased the use of proximity sensors, camera modules, touchscreens, and accelerometers. Electronic tools are necessary to design these devices, which creates good conditions for EDA market growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Electronic Design Automation Market. They are as follows:

Agnisys, Inc., Aldec, Inc., Altera, Altium, Ansys, Austemper Design Systems Inc., AutoTRAX, Cadence Design Systems, CadSoft Computer, Dolphin Integration, EasyEDA, EasyLogix – Schindler & Schill GmbH, EMWorks, Eremex, Ferrochip, Ing.-Büro FRIEDRICH, Intercept Technology Inc, Invionics, JEDA Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Labcenter Electronics Ltd, Lauterbach GmbH, Mentor Graphics, NanGate, National Instruments, POLYTEDA LLC, Pulsonix, Sigasi, Silvaco International, Inc., Solido Design Automation, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Teklatech A/S, Ucamco, Upverter, Inc., VisualSim Architect (Mirabilis Design Inc), Xilinx, Zuken, Inc.,

North America Electronic Design Automation Market is projected to make a significant contribution to the global industry landscape over the forecast timeframe. Increasing use of smart electronic systems that are used in connected devices and smart homes are crucial drivers of the Electronic Design Automation Market in the region.

Many component manufacturers are turning to technologically advanced methods for reducing the time taken for design and production of these electronic components. Additionally, high penetration and early adoption of technology is also helping the EDA market grow throughout the region.

The healthcare sector of the region is also one of the major driving factors of the market due to rising government investments for infrastructure development. Technological revolution, tightening government legislation, increased focus on patient safety would likely augment use of electronic designing tools, further propelling the market share in the region.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2426

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Electronic Design Automation Market, By Product

4.1. Electronic Design Automation Market share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. IC physical design & verification

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Electronic Design Automation Market, By Application

5.1. Electronic Design Automation Market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Aerospace & defense

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Consumer electronics

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Industrial

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Medical

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.7. Telecommunications

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/electronic-design-automation-eda-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com